Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage goes viral
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.
The Ek Paheli Leela actor left fans rolling with laughter as she shared a hilarious video which shows her manager Sunny Rajani experimenting with a new gadget on her back.
Needless to say, the Ijazat star's reactions and commentary are humorous. The 'Paapi plate" also left Sunny's fans amused as they expressed their thoughts in the comment section.
On the work front, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.
Who is Sunny Leone? A look at adult star turned ... 05:58 PM | 14 May, 2022
Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone, has cemented her position in Bollywood but the ...
