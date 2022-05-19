Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage goes viral
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 19 May, 2022
Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage goes viral
Source: @sunnyleone (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor left fans rolling with laughter as she shared a hilarious video which shows her manager Sunny Rajani experimenting with a new gadget on her back.

Needless to say, the Ijazat star's reactions and commentary are humorous. The 'Paapi plate" also left Sunny's fans amused as they expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On the work front, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.  

Who is Sunny Leone? A look at adult star turned ... 05:58 PM | 14 May, 2022

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone, has cemented her position in Bollywood but the ...

More From This Category
'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba ...
05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest ...
05:09 PM | 19 May, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 19 May, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares new bold photos from France
03:45 PM | 19 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly defends herself after forest fire ...
03:13 PM | 19 May, 2022
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet ...
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage goes viral
06:50 PM | 19 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr