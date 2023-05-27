‘Sare jahan se acha…’: Indian university removes chapter on Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal from syllabus

DELHI – An executive body of the Delhi University has approved a motion to scrap a chapter on Pakistan's national poet Muhammad Iqbal from the political science syllabus in a prejudice move.

Reports said the academic council has taken a decision to remove the chapter titled 'Modern Indian Political Thought' from a book of BA level, adding that a final decision will be taken by the university’s executive council (EC) on May 9.

A member of the academic council confirmed the development to the media that chapter on Iqbal, who is writer the famous song, ‘Sare jahan se acha and credited with giving birth to the idea of Pakistan.

A unit on Iqbal titled 'Iqbal: Community' was part of the chapter, which was studied to students in sixth semester of the BA programme.