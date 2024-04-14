Search

Hepatitis C set to become leading cause of viral deaths worldwide!

Web Desk
10:46 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
Hepatitis C

Recent reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) have highlighted a concerning trend: hepatitis C is nearing the top spot as the leading cause of fatalities among viral diseases globally. While hepatitis B has historically claimed more lives, hepatitis C is now on the verge of surpassing it.

According to a report by WHO, in 2022 alone, hepatitis B and C combined resulted in 1.3 million deaths worldwide. The alarming rise in fatalities attributed to these viruses underscores the urgent need for action to combat their spread.

Experts warn that if immediate measures are not taken, hepatitis-related deaths could outnumber those caused by tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and malaria combined by the year 2040. Hepatitis viruses, particularly hepatitis C, pose a significant public health threat due to their ability to spread through blood contact.

The prevalence of viral hepatitis has been on the rise in low-income countries, where access to prevention and treatment measures remains limited. However, even in developed nations, the virus is spreading rapidly.

Among the ten countries reporting the highest number of hepatitis cases, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Russia, and Vietnam are included. The burden of the disease is not limited to these nations, as hepatitis C continues to gain ground worldwide.

Currently, hepatitis C accounts for 83% of hepatitis-related deaths globally, with hepatitis B contributing to the remaining 17%. Recognizing the symptoms of hepatitis, including fatigue, jaundice, and nausea, is crucial for early diagnosis and treatment.

The primary modes of hepatitis transmission include contaminated blood transfusions, shared needles, and the use of contaminated medical equipment. Additionally, hepatitis B can be passed from infected mothers to their newborns.

While vaccines for hepatitis B are available, many countries struggle to provide widespread access to them. Treatment options for both hepatitis B and C exist, but accessibility remains a challenge for the majority of affected individuals.

Efforts to curb the spread of hepatitis must include improved access to vaccination, screening, and treatment services. By addressing the root causes of transmission and expanding healthcare infrastructure, countries can work towards reducing the burden of viral hepatitis and preventing unnecessary loss of life.

