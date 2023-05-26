Yumna, Wahaj's Tere Bin baffles netizens with unusual plot twist

Prayers of Tere Bin fans have finally been answered but with a plot twist! On Wednesday night, the 47th episode of the blockbuster drama cleared the air about marital abuse shown in the promo. Social media users were left perplexed whether to digest the twist or be suspicious of last minute changes after the promo received severe backlash.

For background context, the promo showed lead character Meerab, played by Yumna Zaidi, slapped Murtasim, played by Wahaj Ali, and spat at his face during an argument. In response, Murtasim went ballistic and pushed Meerab onto the bed when the camera panned to him closing the door, heavily suggesting the possibility of marital rape.

Although the teaser was subjected to severe scrutiny, producer Abdullah Kadwani urged people not to jump to conclusions.

With the 47th episode airing, fans were on the edge of their seat anticipating the downfall of Murtasim only to find out that the act was consensual however both characters felt guilty.

Netizens voiced their utter disappointment with the ‘twist’ and many believed that the script was changed after the writer, Nooran Makhdoom, became the center of negative attention after her justification about the supposed plot twist.

Look at the audacity of her! Trying to take credit of the eps which were edited due to fans & no thanks to her. BAN NOORAN FROM WIRITING AGAIN. #terebin pic.twitter.com/BKG0cMx0uU — Syra Fayyaz (@FayyazSyra) May 25, 2023

TereBin editor trying to save drama at the last moment. pic.twitter.com/PvpokRQBsh — Zahra (@altaccountwoes) May 24, 2023

The build up for contract breach ???? "Wo meerab ko haasil karna chahta hai" "ek din ye contract tum khud pharogi" etc...Only for them to ruin this in worst possible way ???? Thought we would see Meerasim all in love n then contract breach but alas ???? Dhoka hwa hai ????#TereBin pic.twitter.com/FYR6xGp9vh — ???? (@Kimstarryeyes) May 24, 2023

I do not know about you guys, but honestly, this looks like such a hotch potch? The scenes, the acts & the dialogues have absolutely zero match? Did they re-record the dialogues or something? How are you guys even making sense of this?#TereBin — Gowri (@Gowri_tweets) May 24, 2023

You guys are so stupid if you think by editing today’s episode they changed the whole plot ???? If he actually did MR then why would Meerab still called herself “Murtasim Khan Ki biwi” Use some brain ???? guys #TereBin #WahajAli #YumnaZaidi pic.twitter.com/e7shJd0CD0 — Mala. (@eliteclownn) May 24, 2023