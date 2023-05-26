Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan calls for immediate talks as party leaders continue to leave

Web Desk 10:11 PM | 26 May, 2023
Imran Khan calls for immediate talks as party leaders continue to leave
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – As the crackdown on his supporters and party leaders intensifies, former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday made an urgent call for talks with the powers that be.

Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supporters have been arrested since May 9 when violent protesters attacked, ransacked and set on fire many civil and military buildings and installation in reaction to Imran Khan's arrest by the Rangers on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Dozens of PTI leaders who were arrested after the May 9 violence have been allegedly forced to quit Imran Khan's PTI.

The government and the army blame the May 9 riots on PTI leaders and supporters, while Imran Khan has refuted all these claims and said that intelligence agencies orchestrated the May 9 violence to malign his party. 

Khan warned that the nation was heading into chaos in a live address on YouTube. "I would like to appeal for talks because what is currently happening is not a solution," Khan stated.

Earlier on Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved its decision on Khan's appeal for dismissal of 121 cases filed against him by the current government. 

According to the plea, the cases registered against Imran Khan are politically motivated.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the case on Monday. Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem, Justice Anwarul Haq and Justice Amjad Rafique are members of the bench.

Salman Safdar, Imran Khan's attorney, asserted at the beginning of the hearing that PTI was the target of a widespread crackdown and "political victimisation".

He asked the judge to allow Imran Khan to attebd the hearing through video link. Salman Safdar was told by Justice Baqar Najafi that "nothing new is happening with you people" because politicians had faced such situations in the past.

The LHC bench instructed the former prime minister's attorney to refrain from suggesting that his client was receiving legal relief. We must all have faith in the system.

After hearing both sides, LHC reserved its verdict.

‘Traces of alcohol, cocaine found in Imran Khan's body’, health minister presents PTI chairman’s medical report

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail quits PTI over May 9 incidents

05:26 PM | 27 May, 2023

Pakistan cancels diplomatic passport of nine PTI leaders amid crackdown on May 9 rioters

01:59 PM | 27 May, 2023

PTI to sue Health Minister Patel over his claims about Imran Khan’s medical state

09:42 AM | 27 May, 2023

Another blow to Imran Khan as ex-federal minister Ali Zaidi quits PTI, politics

09:18 AM | 27 May, 2023

‘Traces of alcohol, cocaine found in Imran Khan's body’, health minister presents PTI chairman’s medical ...

06:49 PM | 26 May, 2023

Govt urged to continue tax policy on tobacco despite industry’s tactics

11:01 PM | 25 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IMF paints smoking burden on economy

01:56 AM | 28 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 27 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 27, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 27, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,550 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,950.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra lPKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: