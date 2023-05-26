‘Traces of alcohol, cocaine found in Imran Khan's body’, health minister presents PTI chairman’s medical report

KARACHI – Traces of alcohol and cocaine consumption have been found in body of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said on Friday while citing details of the former prime minister's medical report prepared the PIMS hospital.

Addressing a press conference, Patel said the PTI chief underwent the medical examination at PIMS hospital following his arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The minister said the report did not have any details about the fracture on his leg, which Khan claimed he sustained during an assassination attempt on his life in November 2022. He said Imran Khan had a plaster on his leg for about five to six months, however, there was no fracture as per the medical report.

He said that the PTI chief's urine sample was also taken, adding that the initial report indicated the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.

Patel said the report had also raised questions about the mental health of the PTI chairman.

A copy of the report circulating on social media states, “The gentleman was examined and appears under stress with anxiety symptoms. There was extensive anger/anxiety about the events happening in the last few weeks. He had little insight about the seriousness and reality of the current situation. The mental stability is questionable. There were some inappropriate gestures”.