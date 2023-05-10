How Imran Khan's arrest was received by the world

Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was detained in the nation's capital Islamabad on suspicion of corruption.
While his arrest spurred protests and demonstrations inside the country and around the world, the government shut down mobile network and internet access in major cities.
Officials of various governments and international organisations have issued calls for caution and calm in response to the detention and the ensuing protests.
US: The United States has urged Pakistan to uphold democratic values and the rule of law.
"We are aware of Imran Khan's detention, the former prime minister of Pakistan.'' At her daily news conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, "As we have said before, the United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another.''
"We demand that democratic values and the rule of law be upheld on a global scale. Therefore, I would direct you to the Pakistani government for any additional information on that, she said.
UK: Khan's detention was denounced by Jeremy Corbyn, a senior member of the British Parliament and former head of the Labour Party, on Twitter.
He tweeted, "The arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is a dark day for democracy.''
UN: A top UN official emphasised on Tuesday the importance of ensuring that all political players in Pakistan are treated fairly and that due process is followed.
Hours after Khan was taken into custody, the official made his remarks.
EU: The EU highlighted in a statement that "restraint and cool headedness were needed" in Pakistan during such "difficult and tense times".
"Pakistan's challenges can only be addressed and its pathway can only be determined by Pakistanis themselves, through sincere dialogue and in line with the rule of law," it stated.
Amnesty International: Rights organisation Amnesty International expressed alarm about the "escalation in clashes" and urged the Pakistani government to "show restraint."
The riots between Imran Khan's followers and law officials after the former prime minister was taken into custody, it said in a tweet, "risk several human rights violations."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
