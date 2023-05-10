Hania Aamir talks about the pressure actors go through when they get married

Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir has been captivating fans with her mesmerizing beauty and captivating personality, leaving a lasting impression with every step she takes.
With her stunning looks and undeniable charisma, she has amassed a considerable fan base who are enamoured by her on-screen and off-screen presence. Her captivating Instagram feed keeps her followers and online users completely engrossed, further solidifying her status as a truly enchanting star.
In a recent Instagram post, Hania Aamir shared a couple of captivating selfies showcasing herself dressed as a bride. Alongside the mesmerizing snapshots, she pondered upon a thought-provoking question: why is there a lack of discussion surrounding the immense pressure that female actors experience when they tie the knot?
"why does nobody talk about the pressure female actors go through when they get married?
How do you top the 284682920 times you’ve dressed up as a bride? ????????♀️" captioned the 26-year-old.
The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with some fans and admirers questioning if she was getting married while others admired her beauty and grace.
The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli, and Mujhay Jeenay Du.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
