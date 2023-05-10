Search

Hania Aamir talks about the pressure actors go through when they get married

Maheen Khawaja 10:45 PM | 10 May, 2023
Hania Aamir talks about the pressure actors go through when they get married
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir has been captivating fans with her mesmerizing beauty and captivating personality, leaving a lasting impression with every step she takes.

With her stunning looks and undeniable charisma, she has amassed a considerable fan base who are enamoured by her on-screen and off-screen presence. Her captivating Instagram feed keeps her followers and online users completely engrossed, further solidifying her status as a truly enchanting star.

In a recent Instagram post, Hania Aamir shared a couple of captivating selfies showcasing herself dressed as a bride. Alongside the mesmerizing snapshots, she pondered upon a thought-provoking question: why is there a lack of discussion surrounding the immense pressure that female actors experience when they tie the knot?

"why does nobody talk about the pressure female actors go through when they get married?

How do you top the 284682920 times you’ve dressed up as a bride? ????????‍♀️" captioned the 26-year-old.

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with some fans and admirers questioning if she was getting married while others admired her beauty and grace.

The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli, and Mujhay Jeenay Du

Trailer of new TV series 'Siyaah' featuring Hania Aamir and Faysal Quraishi released

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry arrested from outside Supreme Court

11:34 PM | 10 May, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023

09:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

