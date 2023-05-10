Hania Aamir talks about the pressure actors go through when they get married

Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir has been captivating fans with her mesmerizing beauty and captivating personality, leaving a lasting impression with every step she takes.

With her stunning looks and undeniable charisma, she has amassed a considerable fan base who are enamoured by her on-screen and off-screen presence. Her captivating Instagram feed keeps her followers and online users completely engrossed, further solidifying her status as a truly enchanting star.

In a recent Instagram post, Hania Aamir shared a couple of captivating selfies showcasing herself dressed as a bride. Alongside the mesmerizing snapshots, she pondered upon a thought-provoking question: why is there a lack of discussion surrounding the immense pressure that female actors experience when they tie the knot?

"why does nobody talk about the pressure female actors go through when they get married?

How do you top the 284682920 times you’ve dressed up as a bride? ????????‍♀️" captioned the 26-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with some fans and admirers questioning if she was getting married while others admired her beauty and grace.

The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli, and Mujhay Jeenay Du.