Audi Pakistan issues statement after Lahore showroom set on fire

LAHORE - The political unrest that occurred in the city of Lahore yesterday had a significant impact on Audi Pakistan. As the personnel of the company drove off in the pricey car, the rioters set fire to the company's showroom. On social media, the burned-out showroom has been captured in photos and videos.

Following the occurrence, the Audi Pakistan released a statement and said, "We are deeply saddened to inform you about the unfortunate incident that occurred during the riots in Lahore last night. The showroom has been severely damaged."

The statement stated, "We were unable to stop the damage sustained due to rising violence and turmoil in the neighbourhood.''

It further stated that the business is grateful that nobody was hurt during incident.

The statement stated, "We are committed to rebuilding our showroom and restoring the exceptional experience that our customers have come to expect from us," and added that Audi will use all available resources to repair the damages and resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

Audi Pakistan summed up by saying, "Once more, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers, staff, and partners for their support and understanding throughout this trying time.''