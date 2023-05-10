PTI's Fawad Chaudhry arrested from outside Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was detained by the authorities soon as he came out of the Supreme Court late on Wednesday night.

The Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been inside the top court since 11am (for more than 12 hours) in a bid to evade arrest amid the ongoing crackdown on party leaders and workers.

He was taken into custody after he came out of the apex court premises.

Like other party leaders including Asad Umar, the Islamabad police have held Fawad Chaudhry under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) and shifted him to the Secretariat Police Station.