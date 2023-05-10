PTI's Fawad Chaudhry arrested from outside Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was detained by the authorities soon as he came out of the Supreme Court late on Wednesday night.
The Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been inside the top court since 11am (for more than 12 hours) in a bid to evade arrest amid the ongoing crackdown on party leaders and workers.
He was taken into custody after he came out of the apex court premises.
Like other party leaders including Asad Umar, the Islamabad police have held Fawad Chaudhry under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) and shifted him to the Secretariat Police Station.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.