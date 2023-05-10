Search

PTI leader Asad Umar arrested in Islamabad

12:35 PM | 10 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday a day after party chairman Imran Khan was taken into custody by the NAB in a corruption case.

An anti-terrorism squad took Asad Umar into custody from the premises of the Islamabad High Court when he along with PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached there to submit a petition seeking permission to meet Imran Khan.

The security forces took him away when he came out of the office of the Islamabad Bar Association to go to the Supreme Court to file an identical petition.

Reports said some PTI lawyers showed resistance at that time but the security forces managed to took Asad Umar into custody.

Meanwhile, Karachi police have arrested PTI Sind Chapter President Ali Zaidi on Thursday after protest erupted in the city following the arrest of Imran Khan.

A heavy contingent of paramilitary forces arrested the PTI chairman from the premises of IHC where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

NAB, later, confirmed the development, stating that Khan had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1, it said.

