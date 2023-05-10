Making muscles and money: AI images of billionaires in gym go viral

The craze over reimagined art with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the hottest trend in the technological world right now. From celebrities creating their AI-generated avatars to recreating historical civilizations to turning politicians into rock stars, AI artists have done it all, but the latest addition is arguably the most popular.
Most recently, an artist with the assistance of AI created avatars of the world's most famous billionaires hitting the gym. The mind-blowing portraits, although artificial, stunned the audience to an overwhelmingly positive and encouraging response.
The talented artist revamped the idea of business tycoons including Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Ratan Tata, and others building money and muscles.
Using the acclaimed AI tool, Midjourney, the artist, Sk Md Abu Sahid, generated jaw-dropping results.
"In the early morning, Billionaires are hitting the gym. Made using Midjourney AI," read the caption of the post containing eight AI-generated portraits.
The post garnered a number of likes and hundreds of comments since it surfaced on the internet.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 2232,800
|PKR 2,730
