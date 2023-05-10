Search

TechnologyViralWorld

Making muscles and money: AI images of billionaires in gym go viral

Noor Fatima 12:56 PM | 10 May, 2023
Making muscles and money: AI images of billionaires in gym go viral

The craze over reimagined art with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the hottest trend in the technological world right now. From celebrities creating their AI-generated avatars to recreating historical civilizations to turning politicians into rock stars, AI artists have done it all, but the latest addition is arguably the most popular. 

Most recently, an artist with the assistance of AI created avatars of the world's most famous billionaires hitting the gym. The mind-blowing portraits, although artificial, stunned the audience to an overwhelmingly positive and encouraging response.

The talented artist revamped the idea of business tycoons including Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Ratan Tata, and others building money and muscles.

Using the acclaimed AI tool, Midjourney, the artist, Sk Md Abu Sahid, generated jaw-dropping results.

"In the early morning, Billionaires are hitting the gym. Made using Midjourney AI," read the caption of the post containing eight AI-generated portraits. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SK MD ABU SAHID (@sahixd)

The post garnered a number of likes and hundreds of comments since it surfaced on the internet.  

Politicians as rock stars: AI artist takes the internet by storm with latest creation

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ali Gul Pir’s parody of Shahroz Sabzwari goes viral

08:11 PM | 8 May, 2023

Hajra Yamin’s new bold video goes viral

02:05 PM | 7 May, 2023

Shock and anger as Mardan mob lynches man over ‘blasphemy’ in PTI rally

12:42 PM | 7 May, 2023

Indian author and educator Sudha Murty wins hearts with her captivating storytelling at SCRF 2023

01:02 PM | 7 May, 2023

Money literally grows on trees! Here is the evidence

11:59 PM | 4 May, 2023

Viral video: Crow knocks down Israeli flag on top of a building in occupied Palestine

11:49 PM | 4 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Making muscles and money: AI images of billionaires in gym go viral

12:56 PM | 10 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023

09:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287 289.5
Euro EUR 314 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 191 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 2232,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: