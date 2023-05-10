Making muscles and money: AI images of billionaires in gym go viral

The craze over reimagined art with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the hottest trend in the technological world right now. From celebrities creating their AI-generated avatars to recreating historical civilizations to turning politicians into rock stars, AI artists have done it all, but the latest addition is arguably the most popular.

Most recently, an artist with the assistance of AI created avatars of the world's most famous billionaires hitting the gym. The mind-blowing portraits, although artificial, stunned the audience to an overwhelmingly positive and encouraging response.

The talented artist revamped the idea of business tycoons including Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Ratan Tata, and others building money and muscles.

Using the acclaimed AI tool, Midjourney, the artist, Sk Md Abu Sahid, generated jaw-dropping results.

"In the early morning, Billionaires are hitting the gym. Made using Midjourney AI," read the caption of the post containing eight AI-generated portraits.

