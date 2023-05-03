Politicians as rock stars: AI artist takes the internet by storm with latest creation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming the new normal. With the advent and incorporation of cutting-edge technology, the internet is flooded with mind-blowing ideas, especially the art scene where the latest and more marvelous works are produced on a daily basis. From imagining historical places through the modern lens to listening to songs in different artists' voices, AI can do it all, then why not try to turn world leaders into something nobody could imagine?
Most recently, an artist on the internet reimagined country leaders as rockstars with their jazzy and guitar-playing musicians' looks, and their new avatars are anything but simple. The artist, Jyo John Mulloor created a carousel of AI images and posted them on the picture-sharing app.
Call it thrilling or bizarre, but the illustrations received an overwhelming response from social media users.
The leaders include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US President Barack Obama, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and others.
Taking to his Instagram, the artist noted, "Welcome to a parallel world where legends become rockstars — the World Leadership Music Concert! Experience mind-bending photos from an alternate reality where political legends showcase their musical talents in a hard-hitting concert."
"Witness leaders become legends and music transcends boundaries in this extraordinary event. Welcome to the World Leadership Music Concert — a reality unlike anything you've ever known," the caption further read.
Garnering over 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from social media users, the political stalwarts' impressive avatars are all the buzz right now.
