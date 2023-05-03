Search

Pakistan

PTI says talks with ruling coalition on elections ends in failure

05:05 PM | 3 May, 2023
PTI says talks with ruling coalition on elections ends in failure
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has announced the failure of her party’s talks with the members of the ruling coalition on holding of elections in the country as both sides failed to finalise a date for the polls.

The announcement comes as the PTI and the ruling alliance members held third round of negotiations in the federal capital. Following the meeting, the government said both sides had agreed to hold general elections for provincial and National Assemblies will be held simultaneously.

Taking to Twitter, Mazari accused media of deliberately “distorting PTI position on talks which failed”.

“Our position at talks was PTI would agree to all elections on one day IF assemblies dissolved by 14 May.  But PDM did not agree. SMQ [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] announced parties had failed to settle date of dissolution & elections so talks ended,” she added.

Barrister Ali Zafar, who was a part of the PTI’s team holding negotiations with the government, said there had been “no consensus on the date of dissolution or elections.”

“This means that the date fixed by Supreme Court under the constitution for the Punjab assembly election is 14th May,” he said, adding: “Disobedience will be a violation of Constitution/court orders involving serious consequences.”

