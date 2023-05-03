PTI says talks with ruling coalition on elections ends in failure

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has announced the failure of her party’s talks with the members of the ruling coalition on holding of elections in the country as both sides failed to finalise a date for the polls.
The announcement comes as the PTI and the ruling alliance members held third round of negotiations in the federal capital. Following the meeting, the government said both sides had agreed to hold general elections for provincial and National Assemblies will be held simultaneously.
Taking to Twitter, Mazari accused media of deliberately “distorting PTI position on talks which failed”.
“Our position at talks was PTI would agree to all elections on one day IF assemblies dissolved by 14 May. But PDM did not agree. SMQ [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] announced parties had failed to settle date of dissolution & elections so talks ended,” she added.
Media delib distorting PTI position on talks which failed. Our position at talks was PTI would agree to all elections on one day IF assemblies dissolved by 14 May. But PDM did not agree. SMQ announced parties had failed to settle date of dissolution & elections so talks ended.
Barrister Ali Zafar, who was a part of the PTI’s team holding negotiations with the government, said there had been “no consensus on the date of dissolution or elections.”
For time being there has been no consensus on date of dissolution or elections. This means that the Date fixed by Supreme Court under constitution for punjab assembly election is 14th May. Disobedience will be violation of Constitution/court orders involving serious consequences
“This means that the date fixed by Supreme Court under the constitution for the Punjab assembly election is 14th May,” he said, adding: “Disobedience will be a violation of Constitution/court orders involving serious consequences.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
