PTI, ruling alliance agree to conduct elections in one go but date for polls not fixed yet

PTI wants elections around mid-August while govt adamant to stretch polls till October

09:19 AM | 3 May, 2023
PTI, ruling alliance agree to conduct elections in one go but date for polls not fixed yet
ISLAMABAD – In a major breakthrough in the ongoing talks between the ruling alliance members and Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the two sides are on the same page to conduct elections simultaneously.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who also took part in the third session of talks, briefed the media on the negotiations as the former ruling party has agreed to delay elections till August, with both sides still need to finalise the final date.

Updating media after talks late Tuesday, PML-N stalwart announced to hold elections for all assemblies under the watch of an interim government. Both sides are of the view that top leadership will be consulted to decide the date of the poll.

The recent development is said to be a breath of fresh air as rival parties started the final round of talks to end the political impasse by developing a consensus as the South Asian country is facing an unprecedented economic crisis.

Earlier, Imran Khan-led PTI stressed holding elections in Punjab and KP assemblies within 90 days, however, the government wanted elections to all assemblies at one time.

The recent talks were attended by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary and Senator Ali Zafar, while the government side was represented by Yusuf Raza Gilani, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Kishwar Zahra and other leaders.

