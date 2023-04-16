PTI constitutes three-member body for talks with JI on political crisis

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday formed a three-member committee, consisting of Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, to hold a dialogue with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on the ongoing political crisis in the country.

This move comes after the JI leader Sirajul Haq's initiative to bring the government and opposition closer. Haq had suggested setting up a committee to develop a larger consensus for holding elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and eventually the entire country during his meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

موجودہ سیاسی بحران سے نکلنے کے لئے کل چئیرمین عمران خان اور سراج الحق صاحب کی ملاقات کے بعد جماعت اسلامی سے مذاکرات کے لئے تحریک انصاف کی 3 رکنی کمیٹی تشکیل دے دی گئی ہے۔ کمیٹی کے رکن پرویز خٹک، اعجاز چوہدری اور میاں محمود الرشید ہوں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/vB1le5Vg50 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 16, 2023

The PPP has also formed a three-member body to persuade allies in the government, including the PML-N and JUI-F, to hold talks with the PTI on all issues, including elections, to end the ongoing crises.

