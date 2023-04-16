FIR of religious minister’s death registered under murder charges

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital lodged a case over the death of federal religious minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who died in a fiery road accident on Saturday.
The case was registered on the complaint of Mufti Shakoor’s friend, Qudratullah under sections related to accidental murder, over-speeding, and damage to the vehicle.
FIR stated that the JUI-F leader died on the spot after being hit by a four-by-four vehicle that was moving at 110kmph at the time of the accident. It said the minister was driving his car which was destroyed in the collision.
The other vehicle was moving at double speed at the site of the accident on Constitution Avenue where the maximum speed limit is 60 km/h. Investigators have submitted an initial report on the accident to the Islamabad police chief and further proceedings are underway.
Media reports suggest that hitting the double cabin truck was part of the squad of a man associated with the poultry business.
Amid the legal proceedings, the corpse of the former minister was shifted to his native village, Tajbi Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his funeral prayers will be offered.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.30
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.20
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
