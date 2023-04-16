Search

FIR of religious minister’s death registered under murder charges

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2023
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital lodged a case over the death of federal religious minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who died in a fiery road accident on Saturday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Mufti Shakoor’s friend, Qudratullah under sections related to accidental murder, over-speeding, and damage to the vehicle.

FIR stated that the JUI-F leader died on the spot after being hit by a four-by-four vehicle that was moving at 110kmph at the time of the accident. It said the minister was driving his car which was destroyed in the collision.

The other vehicle was moving at double speed at the site of the accident on Constitution Avenue where the maximum speed limit is 60 km/h. Investigators have submitted an initial report on the accident to the Islamabad police chief and further proceedings are underway.

Media reports suggest that hitting the double cabin truck was part of the squad of a man associated with the poultry business.

Amid the legal proceedings, the corpse of the former minister was shifted to his native village, Tajbi Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his funeral prayers will be offered.

