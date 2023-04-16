Search

Mariyam Nafees surprises husband with beach birthday bash

Maheen Khawaja 03:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2023
Mariyam Nafees is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She is not only a talented actress but also a woman with a strong voice and opinions about things that matter to her. Mariyam is one of those artists who have made intelligence and critical thinking popular in the industry.

Apart from being a successful actor, Mariyam is also a loving wife to her husband Aman Ahmed. The couple's whole wedding journey, from their baat pakki to the main ceremony, was nothing short of a dream. They shared their moments of love and joy with their fans, and it was evident that they were head-over-heels in love with each other.

Recently, Mariyam organized a stunning post-iftar birthday bash for Aman at the beach, surrounded by some of their closest friends. The event was a dream, with beautiful decor and delicious food.

Mariyam's message to her husband on his birthday was heartwarming. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a photo dump of adorable pictures of the lovebirds with the caption " Happiest birthday you dandy man of mine @iamthamaan Thank you for being the B-E-S-T husband and for this reality way better than any dream ????

I love you ♥️ May this year be as crazy as you are (in all fun ways)!

Cheers to another year of you!"

The post-iftar birthday bash organized by Mariyam was nothing short of a dream, with a stunning setting, delicious food, and great company. Some of their closest friends joined in the celebration, and everyone seemed to be having a time of their lives.

Mariyam made her debut in drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Choti Choti Batain, and Yaariyan.

Inside birthday bash of Mariyam Nafees

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

