Pakistan slams India over former IOK governor’s revelations about Pulwama attack

Urges int’l community to held New Delhi accountable for actions that imperiled regional peace

Web Desk 04:05 PM | 16 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan responded to startling revelations made by former governor of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik about the Pulwama attack that again vindicated Islamabad’s stance on the issue.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the ex-governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) disclosures demonstrate how the Indian leadership has habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains.

Pakistan hoped the world leaders would take cognisance of the latest revelations and see through propaganda campaign of Modi-led government against Pakistan which is driven by selfish political considerations and based on lies and deceit.

Ministry of Foreign Affair in its statement, stressed that India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations, saying India should be held accountable for the actions that imperiled regional peace after the Pulwama incident.

FO also reiterated to counter New Delhi’s false narrative and act firmly and responsibly in the face of different provocations.

Power-hungry Indian prime minister once again left red-faced as a former member of his own party exposed his sinister gambit to blame Pakistan over the Pulwama attack.

Satya Pal Malik brought out explosive truth about the Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in February 2019. Malik makes shocking claims in his recent tell-all interview with The Wire, saying Modi and his aides hid facts from the Indian public about the Pulwama attack. He mentioned realising that Indian nationalist government wanted to use the attack to blame Pakistan for political gains.

In his recent interview, Malik said Indian prime minister was ill-informed and ignorant about Indian-occupied Kashmir, and that the premier told him to remain tight-lipped about the lapses, which according to him led to the awful incident. He linked the attack on paramilitary troops with incompetence and carelessness by the Indian system, specifically of the home ministry.

He also mentioned how Central Reserve Police Force asked for the jet to transport its personnel, but the home minister denied the request.

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like crazy', had prior info on India's Balakot airstrikes, reveals his WhatsApp chat

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

