Pakistan slams India over former IOK governor’s revelations about Pulwama attack

Urges int’l community to held New Delhi accountable for actions that imperiled regional peace
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan responded to startling revelations made by former governor of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik about the Pulwama attack that again vindicated Islamabad’s stance on the issue.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the ex-governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) disclosures demonstrate how the Indian leadership has habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains.
Pakistan hoped the world leaders would take cognisance of the latest revelations and see through propaganda campaign of Modi-led government against Pakistan which is driven by selfish political considerations and based on lies and deceit.
Ministry of Foreign Affair in its statement, stressed that India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations, saying India should be held accountable for the actions that imperiled regional peace after the Pulwama incident.
FO also reiterated to counter New Delhi’s false narrative and act firmly and responsibly in the face of different provocations.
Power-hungry Indian prime minister once again left red-faced as a former member of his own party exposed his sinister gambit to blame Pakistan over the Pulwama attack.
Satya Pal Malik brought out explosive truth about the Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in February 2019. Malik makes shocking claims in his recent tell-all interview with The Wire, saying Modi and his aides hid facts from the Indian public about the Pulwama attack. He mentioned realising that Indian nationalist government wanted to use the attack to blame Pakistan for political gains.
In his recent interview, Malik said Indian prime minister was ill-informed and ignorant about Indian-occupied Kashmir, and that the premier told him to remain tight-lipped about the lapses, which according to him led to the awful incident. He linked the attack on paramilitary troops with incompetence and carelessness by the Indian system, specifically of the home ministry.
He also mentioned how Central Reserve Police Force asked for the jet to transport its personnel, but the home minister denied the request.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.30
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.20
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
