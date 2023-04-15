Search

ViralWorld

Ex-IOK governor exposes Modi govt’s plan to blame Pakistan for Pulwama attack

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 15 Apr, 2023
Ex-IOK governor exposes Modi govt’s plan to blame Pakistan for Pulwama attack

NEW DELHI – Power-hungry Indian prime minister Narendra Modi once again left red-faced as a member of his own party exposed his sinister gambit to blame Pakistan over the Pulwama attack.

Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of Indian-occupied Kashmir, brought out explosive truth about the Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in February 2019.

Malik makes shocking claims in his recent tell-all interview with The Wire, saying Modi and his aides hid facts from the Indian public about the Pulwama attack.

He mentioned realising that Indian nationalist government wanted to use the attack to blame Pakistan for political gains. In his interview with famous journalist Karan Thapar, Malik said Indian prime minister was ill-informed and ignorant about Indian-occupied Kashmir, and that the premier told him to remain tight-lipped about the lapses, which according to him led to the awful incident.

He linked the attack on paramilitary troops with incompetence and carelessness by the Indian system, specifically of the home ministry.

He also mentioned how Central Reserve Police Force asked for the jet to transport its personnel, but the home minister denied the request. Besides Modi, Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval also told Malik not to speak, which forced him to relasie that the intention was to put the blame on Pakistan for political gains.

Malik recalled being shown the door when he apprised prime minister about corruption. He revealed prime minister’s close aides use Modi’s name to rake in bribes. The former governor said he brought all this to the prime minister’s attention, but added that the PM did not seem to care.

Last year, Indian Congress leader Udit Raj exposed Narendra Modi for planning the Pulwama terror attack. He also raised questions about why the troops were allowed to travel in a convoy and were not airlifted.

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like crazy', had prior info on India's Balakot airstrikes, reveals his WhatsApp chat

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

74-year-old extradited from Pakistan to Britain over 2005 police murder

03:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

US Congressman Sherman writes to Blinken about 'human rights abuses’ in Pakistan

11:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Gilgit Baltistan’s Naznain Aman becomes first female trophy hunter in Pakistan

01:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Indian air force officer sacked for shooting own helicopter after aerial dogfight with Pakistan

12:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Prayer leader survives knife attack in New Jersey in another anti-Muslim hate crime incident

10:17 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

North Korea tests another nuclear-capable underwater attack drone

09:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ex-IOK governor exposes Modi govt’s plan to blame Pakistan for ...

12:05 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –15th April 2023

09:04 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: