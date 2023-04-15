Faisalabad woman arrested for claiming prophethood

MULTAN – A woman in the country’s eastern region Punjab has been arrested under blasphemy charges after she claimed prophethood.

Media reports suggest that police in the country’s third populous city Faisalabad detained a woman identified as Sana Ullah on charges of blasphemy after she claimed to be Islam's prophet.

The offender was detained from her home where a charged mob flocked to apparently lynch her as the news spread of her claims, local cops told international media.

Two other people have also been apprehended along with the culprit, and the detained citizens would be brought before the court for the crime that attracts the death penalty in the Islamic Republic.

Amid the outrage, several clips were doing rounds on internet, showing hijab-wearing woman claiming prophethood.

The exact details of the case remain under wrap due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Acts of disrespecting Islamic personalities or claiming to be prophet are highly condemnable in Pakistan, with the accused often slayed by mobs before the legal process.