Pakistan court sentences Christian mechanic to death for ‘blasphemy’
Share
LAHORE – A session court in the Punjab capital has sentenced a bicycle mechanic Ashfaq Masih to death, five years after he was arrested on blasphemy charges.
Reports in the media said Ashfaq, a resident of Mariam Colony in Lahore’s Green Town, was detained after a row with a customer over payment for bike repair.
A crowd had gathered, and accused the man of ‘disrespecting Islam’s personalities’. He was then booked under Section 295 C and was detained shortly.
The man claimed being framed on false charges, saying the other man Naveed was jealous of his success. He maintained that Naveed and other persons also tried to pick fights with him.
The blasphemy laws in South Asian country carry a potential death sentence for anyone who insults religion. Blasphemy accusations also incite mob violence and lynching.
Pakistani court hands down death sentence to six ... 08:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced six persons to death in the lynching case of Sri Lankan ...
Last year, a charged mob stormed a factory in Sialkot and lynched a Sri Lankan national, burning his body publicly over allegations of blasphemy.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- World’s longest-living male giant panda dies11:26 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Sania Mirza and sister Anum share sibling goals in new video10:44 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan court sentences Christian mechanic to death for ...10:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Bushra Iqbal responds to Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania's ...05:54 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022