Pakistan court sentences Christian mechanic to death for ‘blasphemy’
Web Desk
10:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Pakistan court sentences Christian mechanic to death for ‘blasphemy’
Source: @icfdorg (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – A session court in the Punjab capital has sentenced a bicycle mechanic Ashfaq Masih to death, five years after he was arrested on blasphemy charges.

Reports in the media said Ashfaq, a resident of Mariam Colony in Lahore’s Green Town, was detained after a row with a customer over payment for bike repair.

A crowd had gathered, and accused the man of ‘disrespecting Islam’s personalities’. He was then booked under Section 295 C and was detained shortly.

The man claimed being framed on false charges, saying the other man Naveed was jealous of his success. He maintained that Naveed and other persons also tried to pick fights with him.

The blasphemy laws in South Asian country carry a potential death sentence for anyone who insults religion. Blasphemy accusations also incite mob violence and lynching.

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to six ... 08:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced six persons to death in the lynching case of Sri Lankan ...

Last year, a charged mob stormed a factory in Sialkot and lynched a Sri Lankan national, burning his body publicly over allegations of blasphemy.

More From This Category
Pakistan, Afghanistan plan to roll out cross ...
10:00 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Army chief, Turkish envoy discuss ...
09:17 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
SCO chief Zhang Ming arrives in Pakistan
06:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Ex-PMLN lawmaker Iftikhar Baloch assaulted, his ...
07:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Dua Zehra: Karachi teen moved to shelter home for ...
06:14 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Adriana Brownlee: British climber becomes ...
05:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child in Okara clinic, evidence show 
01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr