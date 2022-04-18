Pakistani court hands down death sentence to six in Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced six persons to death in the lynching case of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Priyantha Diyawadanage, who was beaten to death and was set ablaze by a deadly mob back in December last year.

Reports in local media said the court handed life imprisonment to seven other people. At least seventy-six others nominated in the case were given two years each of jail sentences, while one was acquitted.

The court indicted 89 individuals last month while a challan for nine underage accused was submitted separately.

Earlier, both the prosecution and the defence have concluded their arguments that were heard on a daily basis while the statements of the investigators and eyewitnesses have also been recorded.

Judge Natasha Naseem had conducted the trial in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. It is learnt that the prosecution brought nearly 50 eyewitnesses to court while CCTV footage and clips from the mobile phones of 55 accused men were submitted as evidence. DNA reports and forensic evidence have also been added to the challan.

The horrific incident occurred last year when Kumara was lynched by a mob on suspicions of alleged blasphemy. A case was registered against 900 people under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The horrifying event garnered massive condemnation and outrage from all quarters, while many activists called for quick action against the culprits.