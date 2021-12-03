Pakistanis' heads hang in shame as nation reacts to Sialkot lynching incident
LAHORE – The lynching of a foreigner in Sialkot on Friday prompted a strong reaction on social media, with people demanding stern action to curb growing extremism in the country.

The Sri Lankan citizen, who worked as an export manager at a sportswear factory, was tortured to death in Sialkot and his body was set on fire by factory workers after he was accused of blasphemy.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road, Sialkot, where factory workers lynched the man identified as Priyantha Kumara. Initial reports suggest the deceased man reportedly tore a poster containing a religious inscription on it. Footage doing rounds on the internet show hundreds of people gathered at the crime scene.

Taking action, Punjab Police have arrested more than 50 suspects. Focal Person to Puanjab CM Azhar Mashwani said that remaining culprits were being identified with the help of CCTV footage and NADRA’s face recognition system.

However, the brutal incident has drawn public ire as people are calling it “horrifying” and unacceptable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former aide Zulfi Bukhari said, “We’re an embarrassed nation today. Mob lynching of a Sri Lankan national in #Sialkot is simply beneath the lowest of inhumanity”.

“There’s no religion that believes in or preaches such brutality, let alone #Islam. We must bring all those responsible to justice,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Mahira Khan wrote, “Ashamed!! Sick to my stomach!! Looking at you @ImranKhanPTI for answers, for justice and to take away this menace from our country."

