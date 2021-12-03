‘Shame for Pakistan’: PM Imran vows punishment to Sialkot mob who burned Sri Lankan manager alive

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the 'horrific’ incident of killing of a Sri Lankan manager by a mob of employees at a garment factory in Sialkot, a city in eastern Pakistan.

"The burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan," the premier wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to the attack, he said: “I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress”.

The Sri Lankan citizen, who worked as an export manager at a private sportswear factory, was tortured to death in Sialkot and his body was set on fire by factory workers over alleged blasphemy.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road, Sialkot, where the factory workers lynched the man identified as Priyantha Kumara. Initial reports suggest that the deceased man reportedly tore a poster with religious inscription on it while clips doing rounds on the internet show hundreds of people gathered at the site.

Taking action, Punjab Police have arrested more than 50 suspects. Focal Person of CM Punjab Azhar Mashwani said that further culprits are being identified with the help of CCTV footage and NADRA’s facial recognition system.