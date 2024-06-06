Search

Pakistan

Father-Son duo kills two sisters over love marriage in Vehari Honour Killing

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 6 Jun, 2024
Father-Son duo kills two sisters over love marriage in Vehari Honour Killing
Source: File Photo

BAHAWALPUR – Another disturbing case of ‘honour killing’ surfaced in southern Punjab, where two sisters were killed by own father, brother and relatives for love marriage.

Reports in local media suggest a man, Siad Hussain Dhadhi his son, and three relatives were involved in the killing of his two daughters, who had married of their own choice and were brought back home through a panchayat.

The incident occurred in Pull 19/WB village within the jurisdiction of Machhiwal police station in Vehari district.

After the gunfire and commotion, a police patrolling team raided the outhouse of Siad Hussain Dhadhi based on a tip-off. As they approached, they heard gunshots and upon entering, they found two women, identified as Ms Nishat, wife of Saeed, and Ms Afshan, wife of Umair, dead soaked in blood.

The police said the suspects, later identified as Siad Dhadhi, his son Asim, and their relatives Adnan, Afshal, and Riaz, flee amid the darkness.

The bodies were taken to Vehari District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered under sections 302, 311, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police in the FIR mentioned that women's father and brother held grudge against them and allegedly killed them in the name of honour.

 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:27 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Chaman DC Office vandalized, highway blocked again after protesters ...

10:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistani activist Sarim Burney booked for trafficking 20 newborns to ...

09:29 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Father-Son duo kills two sisters over love marriage in Vehari Honour ...

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

10:58 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistan urged to take urgent action to tackle environmental ...

08:46 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Imran Khan refuses offer to leave Pakistan, claims Arif Alvi

Pakistan

07:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Budget 2024-25 date changed again; check new schedule

03:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Govt mulls abolishing Saturday holiday for federal employees

06:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Earthquake jolts Pakistani port city of Karachi

11:44 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking ...

08:44 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

'Dr Aafia Siddiqui being sexually harassed in US prison again as ...

09:03 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Karachi TikToker shot dead by security guard for filming in mobile ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:49 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Ehsaas Kafalat Program Rs10500 payment Phase 2 starts in June; Check all details here

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.15 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45  356.95 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.50 77.20
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.00 205.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: