Father-Son duo kills two sisters over love marriage in Vehari Honour Killing

BAHAWALPUR – Another disturbing case of ‘honour killing’ surfaced in southern Punjab, where two sisters were killed by own father, brother and relatives for love marriage.

Reports in local media suggest a man, Siad Hussain Dhadhi his son, and three relatives were involved in the killing of his two daughters, who had married of their own choice and were brought back home through a panchayat.

The incident occurred in Pull 19/WB village within the jurisdiction of Machhiwal police station in Vehari district.

After the gunfire and commotion, a police patrolling team raided the outhouse of Siad Hussain Dhadhi based on a tip-off. As they approached, they heard gunshots and upon entering, they found two women, identified as Ms Nishat, wife of Saeed, and Ms Afshan, wife of Umair, dead soaked in blood.

The police said the suspects, later identified as Siad Dhadhi, his son Asim, and their relatives Adnan, Afshal, and Riaz, flee amid the darkness.

The bodies were taken to Vehari District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered under sections 302, 311, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police in the FIR mentioned that women's father and brother held grudge against them and allegedly killed them in the name of honour.



