Mianwali man arrested for killing his newborn girl

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man suspected of shooting dead his newborn girl because he wanted his first-born to be a boy.

Jannat, the baby, was shot multiple times couple of days ago. Police told the media that the autopsy found that Jannat had been hit by five bullets and was killed instantly.

Punjab Police confirmed the arrest in a Twitter post.

“Mianwali police have arrested the ruthless father who shot and killed a newborn baby girl. The IG Punjab has directed DPO Mianwali to oversee the investigation himself and rigorously punish the accused,” the tweet read.

میانوالی پولیس نے نومولود بچی کو فائرنگ کر کے قتل کرنے والے درندہ صفت باپ کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے۔ آئی جی پنجاب نے ڈی پی او میانوالی کو تفتیش کی نگرانی خود کرنے اور ملزم کو عبرتناک سزا دلوانے کی ہدایت کی ہے۔وزیراعلی پنجاب اور آئی جی پنجاب نے اس واقعہ کا نوٹس لیا تھا۔@DPOMianwali https://t.co/5l5nI5O9G8 pic.twitter.com/wpnOIn12UP — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) March 10, 2022

https://fb.watch/bFH73KDcEi/

According to the police, the heart-wrenching incident took place in Noor Pura neighbourhood of Mianwali, where a man killed his seven-day-old daughter with a pistol.

Police said the suspect had entered his house, pulled out a pistol and shot his daughter dead after snatching her from his wife. The girl was taken to the DHQ Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.