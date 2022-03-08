Man guns down newborn daughter in Mianwali 
09:47 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
Man guns down newborn daughter in Mianwali 
MIANWALI – A man in Mianwali, who wanted to have a son, gunned down his newborn daughter.

According to the police, the heart-wrenching incident took place in Noor Pura neighbourhood of Mianwali, where a man killed his seven-day-old daughter with a pistol.

Police said the suspect entered his house, pulled out a pistol and shot his daughter dead after snatching her from his wife. The girl was taken to the DHQ Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The autopsy report showed the suspect had fired four bullets to kill the newborn.

The police said that the suspected managed to flee from crime scene. An FIR was filed by the deceased child’s maternal grandfather.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Sargodha RPO.

The IG said perpetrators of violence against women and children do not deserve any leniency and the culprit would be penalised.

