International Women’s Day being observed in Pakistan
Source: @AuratMarchKHI (Twitter)
LAHORE – Like other parts of the globe, the International Women’s Day is being observed in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Its aim is to promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day is globally celebrated every year on March 8 with different themes, and this year's theme is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow."

In her statement for International Women's Day, United Nations Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said that the UN celebrates the power and potential of women and girls and recognises their courage, resilience and leadership.

In Pakistan, the day will be observed by holding marches, rallies, seminars, conferences, and events to highlight the role of women across the country.

The most noteworthy of these events will be the Aurat March 2022, which will be held in major cities in Pakistan.

Google doodles celebrates International Women’s Day

Just like every special occasion, Google is celebrating International Women’s Day with a Google Doodle.

This year, Google released an animated video designed by Google's Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer, to represent women in different roles and professions.

