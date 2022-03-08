ECC approves Rs8.28b Ramazan Package
ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs8,280 million to facilitate the public during the holy month of Ramazan.
The approval was given at the meeting of the Committee in Islamabad, with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in chair.
Under the package 19 essential items will be provided on subsidised rates to the people through Utility Stores Corporation across the country.
The Committee also approved Prime Minister’s relief package of five rupees per unit reduction in electricity charges’ base rate for a period of four months from March to June.
The meeting approved Kamyab Overseas Program as a new component of Kamyab Pakistan Programme.
The initiative is meant for prospective low income overseas workers having confirmed foreign job offer, employment agreement and valid travel documents, and registered with National Socio-Economic Registry to avail interest free loans under Kamyab Pakistan Programme.
