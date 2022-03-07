PM Imran, Army chief discuss security, regional stability
ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the security and regional stability situation.
Reports in local media said the premier and top commander met today in the Prime Minister’s house in Islamabad. Matters pertaining to national security and regional situation were discussed in the meeting.
Earlier today, Prime Minister convened the National Action Plan meeting which was attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa, Chief Ministers of all regions, NSA Moeed Yusuf, federal ministers, and top police officials.
The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers including @fawadchaudhry, @ShkhRasheed, @Asad_Umar, National Security Advisor @YusufMoeed, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Ministers @UsmanAKBuzdar (Punjab)...— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 7, 2022
The security situation of the country was briefed in the meeting while the current situation in Afghanistan and other issues were discussed.
