IHC tells Aurat March organisers to change venue in Islamabad, here’s why

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked the organizers of Aurat March to change the venue of their event in the federal capital scheduled to be held on March 8.

As women around the world including Pakistan mark International Women's Day on March 8, a court in the country’s federal capital told Aurat March organizers to change the venue in light of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) march in Islamabad.

Reports in local media said Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the IHC heard the petition of Aurat March members against the Islamabad administration.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat apprised the court that the Aurat March organizers sought permission for holding the event while the PPP march is scheduled to enter Islamabad at 1:00 pm.

The court maintained that the administration granted permission to Pakistan People’s Party which is reaching the federal capital to topple the government. The judge asked the organisers to hold the event at F9 Park.

The court then ended the hearing after issuing an order to the Islamabad administration and Aurat March organizers to decide on the venue.

The Aurat March debates are never-ending in Pakistan where protesters demanding to curb the deeply-rooted patriarchy prevalent in the country is associated with scandal.

The march aimed to plight issues still unresolved.

The march aimed to plight issues still unresolved. The Women’s Day theme this year is #BreakTheBias, underscoring the idea that it is not enough to acknowledge the existence of bias. Action is necessary to achieve equality.

Earlier, Pakistan’s minister for religious affairs, Noorul Haq Qadri, sparked controversy after speaking against the Aurat March, claiming it violates the principles of Islam.

Since 2018, the Aurat March annual events have reclaimed the public across different cities of Pakistan and have provoked a political reaction, inspired scholarly papers, and stirred donor research interest.

