“Reimagining Justice” – Aurat March announces its manifesto for 2022; responds to proposed ban
The latest Charter of Demands also seeks to include economic and environmental aspects in our understanding of justice
Share
Aurat March Lahore has finally announced its manifesto for 2022 on Friday which will mainly centre on the theme of “Reimagining Justice”.
Uniting the woman from different walks of life, the fifth year of the march will solely focus on the theme of “Reimagining Justice” or “Asal Insaaf”.
Taking to official handle, the manifesto has been drafted after extensive research and it aims to highlight how inadequate the system is for survivors of violence.
????????
Aurat March Lahore is proud to announce its Manifesto for 2022 centering on the theme of #ReimaginingJustice.
Link to Manifesto: https://t.co/dPUNZtOTBJ.
Tweet using the hashtag #AsalInsaaf, about what insaaf means to you.#AuratMarch2022 pic.twitter.com/Xy6SIDX3s1— عورت مارچ لاہور - Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) February 18, 2022
In our Charter of Demands 2022, we make demands from our state and society.
Link to English version of Charter: https://t.co/bJOQuhzCWq
Link to Urdu version of Charter: https://t.co/daQrxqRa2c#AsalInsaaf#AuratMarch2022
[Thread] pic.twitter.com/LT267btNl9— عورت مارچ لاہور - Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) February 18, 2022
Moreover, the demands for more holistic reforms have been put forward which seeks to provide support to survivors and rehabilitation for perpetrators.
The Aurat March Lahore also seeks to include economic and environmental aspects in our understanding of justice.
Furthermore, the Aurat March organization has also responded to the proposed ban by the Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri who also suggested to declare March 8 as Hijab Day.
"We ask the Minister for Religious Affairs why he voted against the minimum age of marriage bill in 2019 and the anti-enforced conversion bill in 2020 and 2021?", it read.
Back in 2018, Pakistan's feminist movement was transformed into ‘Aurat March’ which became virtually equivalent to International Women’s Day.
The Aurat March debates are never-ending in Pakistan where protesters demanding to curb the deeply-rooted patriarchy prevalent in the country is associated with scandal.
Storm on social media as Pakistan’s religious ... 10:52 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri called for a ban on Aurat March, proposing to ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
-
- PSL7: Even Aleem Dar can't stop Shahnawaz Dahani’s hilarious wicket ...08:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- Gold price jumps Rs650 per tola in Pakistan07:14 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Islamabad United – ...07:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- After 'deep deliberation', Ali Noor publicly apologises for harassing ...06:11 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- “Reimagining Justice” – Aurat March announces its manifesto for ...06:49 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022