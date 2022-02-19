“Reimagining Justice” – Aurat March announces its manifesto for 2022; responds to proposed ban

Aurat March Lahore has finally announced its manifesto for 2022 on Friday which will mainly centre on the theme of “Reimagining Justice”.

Uniting the woman from different walks of life, the fifth year of the march will solely focus on the theme of “Reimagining Justice” or “Asal Insaaf”.

Taking to official handle, the manifesto has been drafted after extensive research and it aims to highlight how inadequate the system is for survivors of violence.

???????? Aurat March Lahore is proud to announce its Manifesto for 2022 centering on the theme of #ReimaginingJustice. Link to Manifesto: https://t.co/dPUNZtOTBJ. Tweet using the hashtag #AsalInsaaf, about what insaaf means to you.#AuratMarch2022 pic.twitter.com/Xy6SIDX3s1 — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ - Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) February 18, 2022

In our Charter of Demands 2022, we make demands from our state and society. Link to English version of Charter: https://t.co/bJOQuhzCWq Link to Urdu version of Charter: https://t.co/daQrxqRa2c#AsalInsaaf#AuratMarch2022 [Thread] pic.twitter.com/LT267btNl9 — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ - Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) February 18, 2022

Moreover, the demands for more holistic reforms have been put forward which seeks to provide support to survivors and rehabilitation for perpetrators.

The Aurat March Lahore also seeks to include economic and environmental aspects in our understanding of justice.

Furthermore, the Aurat March organization has also responded to the proposed ban by the Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri who also suggested to declare March 8 as Hijab Day.

"We ask the Minister for Religious Affairs why he voted against the minimum age of marriage bill in 2019 and the anti-enforced conversion bill in 2020 and 2021?", it read.

Back in 2018, Pakistan's feminist movement was transformed into ‘Aurat March’ which became virtually equivalent to International Women’s Day.

The Aurat March debates are never-ending in Pakistan where protesters demanding to curb the deeply-rooted patriarchy prevalent in the country is associated with scandal.