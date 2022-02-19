Gold price jumps Rs650 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to gain on fourth consecutive day of the week as its price surged by Rs650 per tola to reach Rs127,100 per tola on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams saw an increase of Rs558 as it was traded at Rs108,968 in the local market.

A day earlier, the gold price surged by Rs100 per tola, while it gained Rs600 on Thursday.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal witnessed an increase of $9 per ounce to close at $1,900.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams today.