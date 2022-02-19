'Anaa' famed starlet Areeba Alvi announces her engagement
Pakistan's rising TV star Areeba Alvi has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

Despite being new in the industry, the audience adores her and want to know more about her personal life. This time around, she debuted a romantic spark that has taken the internet by storm.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Anaa starlet posted a picture of her hand as she revealed that she had gotten engaged and captioned her post, "I said Yes!" followed by a ring emoji.

Areeba is the daughter of super talented and popular actor Shahood Alvi. She has been working in media for quite some time. 

Fellow actors and fans wished her and extended their heartfelt prayers to her. Usman Mukhtar also wished her with the sweetest words.

On the work front, Areeba Alvi was praised for her performance in the drama serial Anaa starring Naimal Khawar, Hania Amir, Usman Mukhtar and Shehzad Sheikh in lead roles.

