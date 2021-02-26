Hareem Shah's new video for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari takes social media by storm
Share
TikTok star Hareem Shah definitely knows how to make headlines with peculiar actions that hit a nerve amongst the masses.
With her declaration of love, Shah's lip-syncing video to song Tum chala ao paharon ki kasam for the young PPP chairman has left the masses shocked.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the controversial star posted a video as she dedicated it to Bilawal alongside dribbling the picture of the 32-year-old politician.
View this post on Instagram
It is to be noted that this is not the first time Shah has expressed her adoration for Bhutto.
Earlier, Shah confessed that she like Bilawal Bhutto but couldn't marry him.
Shah amassed over five million followers on TikTok last year and was among the leading voices objecting to the short-lived ban on the app. She stirred controversy after being linked to various politicians, including Sheikh Rasheed and Farooq Sattar.
Hareem Shah makes acting debut in ‘Raz’ web ... 08:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – TikTok sensation Hareem Shah is all set to feature in a web series in the lead role. The 36-year-old, ...
- Iraq appreciates professionalism of Pakistani Armed Forces05:49 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Takaful Pakistan Limited is now Salaam Takaful Limited05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
-
- PSL6, Match 7 | Qalandars set 158 runs target for Sultans – Live ...05:00 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Feb 26 – Pakistan celebrates botched Indian 'surgical strike' at ...04:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for her stolen French dogs04:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Atif Aslam releases teaser for his upcoming song Raat02:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new video for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari takes social media ...03:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021