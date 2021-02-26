Pakistani forces kill terrorist commander in South Waziristan
04:07 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
PESHAWAR – Pakistan's security forces have killed terrorist commander Nooristan alias Hasan Baba during an intelligence based operation in Tiarza area of South Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Friday.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorist commander was IED expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than fifty security forces personnel since 2007.
