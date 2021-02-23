Pakistan Army kills terrorists involved in murder of four social workers in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army conducted two successful intelligence-based operations (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO on confirmation of the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the exchange of fire, terrorist commander Hassan Alias Sajna of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group killed, said ISPR.

Hassan Alias Sajna was involved in the killing of four women worker yesterday in Mir Ali, it added.

The killed terrorist remained involved in terrorist activities against security Forces and peaceful civilians including IED attacks, kidnapping for ransom, target killing, extortion and also involved in recruiting terrorists.

During the search operation, security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons, ISPR added.