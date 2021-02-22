Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan
04:29 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan
PESHAWAR – Unknown attackers shot dead four social workers while they were travelling in a car in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, police said on Monday.

The female aid workers, affiliated with a program run by a local institute to develop household skills for women, were ambushed by two gunmen as they were driving through a village in North Waziristan district, according to local police chief Shafiullah Gandapur.

They have named as Naheed Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi and Javeria Bibi.

One passenger luckily survived the assault while the driver was critically injured, he added.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

KP Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi has asked the North Waziristan DPO to submit a report.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the killing, urging the state to “book the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

Sanam Jung shakes a leg on sister Amna's mehndi (VIDEOS)
05:17 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

