Sanam Jung shakes a leg on sister Amna's mehndi (VIDEOS)

Weddings in Pakistan are associated with an aura of colourful and cacophonous spirits. Marked by hundreds of guests in attendance, along with lavish banquets and venues, matrimony is definitely an occasion to be celebrated.

The latest edition is Sanam Jung’s sister Amna Jung who is all set to start a new phase of her life. With pictures floating from the evening of the wedding festivities, the Jung clan looked beyond stunning.

In an Instagram story, the Alvida star shared pictures from the mehndi function looking extremely gorgeous at the event.

Videos show it was a fun-filled event and all the family members enjoyed the function to their fullest. Sanam Jung also shook leg on her sister’s Big Day.

The bridesmaids were spotted dancing their hearts out with Jung looking stunning in her all yellow ensemble. Baby Alaya was also super excited at her Khala’s Mehndi.

Amna Jung is all set to tie the knot with Fahad Sultan, who is an advocate of Sindh High court and resides in Karachi. Jung and Fahad Sultan got engaged in 2019 got Nikkahfied in January 2020.