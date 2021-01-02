Fans speculating about Sanam Jung’s divorce after New Year post, but why?

Rumours have been rife that actress Sanam Jung and her husband have divorced.

Sanam got married to her long time friend Abdul Qassam Jaffri in 2016, who is a pilot by profession. The couple is blessed with a daughter Alaya Jaffri.

Recently, the Alvida star took to her Instagram handle bidding farewell to the year 2020:

"As 2020 departs, I’m bidding farewell to this year sitting on my couch having the last coffee of 2020 hoping that 2021 will bring us better luck. May the new year bring us happiness, prosperity and luck. Hope everyone stays safe and indoors. Goodbye 2020, you have been tough on us", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

On her post, comments poured in regarding her divorce and fake rumours that Sanam's husband Qassam has married another woman. People are spreading the fake news that the couple has parted their ways and the reason for their split is Qassam's extra-marital affair.

Sanam Jung has maintained silence on the matter, and is yet to publicly comment.

Previously, the 33-year-old star and her daughter recovered from COVID-19 infection.