Fans speculating about Sanam Jung’s divorce after New Year post, but why?
Web Desk
06:27 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Fans speculating about Sanam Jung’s divorce after New Year post, but why?
Share

Rumours have been rife that actress Sanam Jung and her husband have divorced.

Sanam got married to her long time friend Abdul Qassam Jaffri in 2016, who is a pilot by profession. The couple is blessed with a daughter Alaya Jaffri.

Recently, the Alvida star took to her Instagram handle bidding farewell to the year 2020:

"As 2020 departs, I’m bidding farewell to this year sitting on my couch having the last coffee of 2020 hoping that 2021 will bring us better luck. May the new year bring us happiness, prosperity and luck. Hope everyone stays safe and indoors. Goodbye 2020, you have been tough on us", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

On her post, comments poured in regarding her divorce and fake rumours that Sanam's husband Qassam has married another woman. People are spreading the fake news that the couple has parted their ways and the reason for their split is Qassam's extra-marital affair.

Sanam Jung has maintained silence on the matter, and is yet to publicly comment.

Previously, the 33-year-old star and her daughter recovered from COVID-19 infection.

Sanam Jung and daughter recover from COVID-19 ... 10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020

Alvida star Sanam Jung, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month alongside her daughter, has now ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s world-famous truck art touches the ...
04:13 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Aiman Khan pens emotional note to late father
03:45 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Pakistan's Emma Alam wins 29th World Memory ...
03:22 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Adnan Siddiqui gets candid about Meray Paas Tum ...
10:03 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Style Files: Best fashion moments from LUX Style ...
06:11 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band ...
05:09 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans speculating about Sanam Jung’s divorce after New Year post, but why?
06:27 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr