Who's the most beautiful wife? Check out what Sana Khan’s husband just revealed
Share
Former Bollywood star Sana Khan has been very active on social media lately. From sharing cute honeymoon pictures to sharing glimpses of her newly married life, Khan's fans are always welcoming the couples daily life updates.
Mufti Anas shared a stunning click from their intimate wedding on Instagram, he wrote about the "most beautiful wife":
“The most beautiful wife is not the one who suits you, but the one who brings you closer to paradise.Allah ne bahot karam ka faisala farmaya.”
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Sana also penned a note while bidding farewell to 2020 saying that she got the perfect and the happiest ending she could ask for:
"I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020."
Expressing gratitude for having her husband in her life, she wrote: “Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20.I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you In Sha Allah.”
View this post on Instagram
The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2020, in a private ceremony shortly after Sana Khan announced she had quit showbiz industry.
Newlywed Sana Khan delights fans with latest ... 10:49 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
SRINAGAR – Former Bollywood star Sana Khan has been updating her fans with dazzling vistas of Kashmir while on ...
- Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested for 'terror financing'08:12 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- KP issues alerts for heavy rains and snowfall07:57 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
-
-
- LHC halts Ravi River Urban Development Project07:05 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
-
- Who's the most beautiful wife? Check out what Sana Khan’s husband ...06:47 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Fans speculating about Sanam Jung’s divorce after New Year post, ...06:27 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020