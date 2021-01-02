Who's the most beautiful wife? Check out what Sana Khan’s husband just revealed

Former Bollywood star Sana Khan has been very active on social media lately. From sharing cute honeymoon pictures to sharing glimpses of her newly married life, Khan's fans are always welcoming the couples daily life updates.

Mufti Anas shared a stunning click from their intimate wedding on Instagram, he wrote about the "most beautiful wife":

“The most beautiful wife is not the one who suits you, but the one who brings you closer to paradise.Allah ne bahot karam ka faisala farmaya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnasSaiyad (@anas_saiyad20)

Earlier, Sana also penned a note while bidding farewell to 2020 saying that she got the perfect and the happiest ending she could ask for:

"I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020."

Expressing gratitude for having her husband in her life, she wrote: “Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20.I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you In Sha Allah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2020, in a private ceremony shortly after Sana Khan announced she had quit showbiz industry.