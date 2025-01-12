Ahad Raza Mir’s heartfelt praise for Sajal Aly goes viral

Pakistan’s renowned actor Ahad Raza Mir’s appreciative statement about his former wife and actress Sajal Aly has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of fans.

In a recent interview, Ahad Raza Mir spoke about his experience working with various actresses. He specifically praised Sajal Aly’s acting, saying, “Sajal is an exceptionally talented actress, and working with her has always been an amazing experience.”

Ahad and Sajal’s on-screen pair is considered one of the most successful in Pakistan’s drama industry. Together, they delivered several hit projects, including popular dramas like Yakeen Ka Safar and Aangan.

Although their marriage ended after some time, fans still adore their pairing.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to Ahad’s statement. Some praised his honesty and grace, while others wished for a reunion between him and Sajal.