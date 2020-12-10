Newlywed Sana Khan delights fans with latest honeymoon pictures

SRINAGAR – Former Bollywood star Sana Khan has been updating her fans with dazzling vistas of Kashmir while on her honeymoon, as she enjoys quality time with husband Anas Sayied.

Recently, she shared a new set of snaps of Kashmir valley covered with snow. She also shared a selfie with her husband where she can be seen wearing a red hijab and a furry winter coat.

Lately, she posted a video in which she is being tested for the COVID-19 test at the airport, and captioned the post, “COVID Test #srinagar #airport #kashmir #holidays”.

