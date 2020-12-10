CTD foil India-backed terror plot to bomb Civil Secretariat in Lahore

LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department on Wednesday foiled an Indian state-sponsored terror bid to blow up Civil Secretariat in Lahore.

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department arrested five suspects from a warehouse in Shahdara around 3 pm on Wednesday; just hours before they were scheduled to explode the civil secretariat at the time of its closing.

The arrested terrorists are Afghan citizens, and were in receipt of financial assistance from the Indian intelligence agency RAW. They entered from Afghanistan two months ago.

According to a CTD spokesman, the terrorists were identified as Samarkand, Abdur Rahman, Imran, Wazir Gul, and Asmatullah.

CTD personnel seized Indian visa applications, explosive material, weapons, and Pak-Afghan currencies from their possession.

The target was given to them by Afghan National Directorate of Security undercover agent Qari Mujeeb. RAW officers were also present in the meeting.

Pakistan recently handed over a dossier against Indian terrorism to the United Nations.

Indian intelligence agencies have been trying to unite several terror organizations by providing them logistical and financial support to sabotage peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan.