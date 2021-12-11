Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s daughter ties the knot in DI Khan

08:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s daughter ties the knot in DI Khan
Share

PESHAWAR – The wedding ceremony of the daughter of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was held in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, on Saturday.

The daughter of the renowned politician tied the knot with Afaq Jan Begukhel, who belongs to a well-known family from Lakki Marwat, at a simple ceremony, according to media reports. 

Limited guests, including some politicians, were invited to the function where they were served dishes like biryani, halwa, roast and meat.

A picture circulating on the media shows Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a pleasant mood at the event.

Junaid Safdar’s valima ceremony to be held in ... 09:12 PM | 21 Nov, 2021

The valima ceremony of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar and granddaughter-in-law ...

More From This Category
PM Imran stresses stronger Pak-US partnership for ...
06:27 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
‘MALPAK-III’ – Pakistan, Malaysia hold ...
06:01 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Maryam Nawaz looks stunning at son's wedding ...
05:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Ready for dialogue with anyone except ...
05:24 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
SBP Governor Raza Baqir appointed IFSB chairman
04:26 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
‘Unfair’: Mahira Khan responds to criticism ...
04:01 PM | 11 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s daughter ties the knot in DI Khan
08:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr