Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s daughter ties the knot in DI Khan

PESHAWAR – The wedding ceremony of the daughter of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was held in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, on Saturday.

The daughter of the renowned politician tied the knot with Afaq Jan Begukhel, who belongs to a well-known family from Lakki Marwat, at a simple ceremony, according to media reports.

Limited guests, including some politicians, were invited to the function where they were served dishes like biryani, halwa, roast and meat.

A picture circulating on the media shows Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a pleasant mood at the event.