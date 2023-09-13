Pakistani man designs lehenga using LED lights for wife! Here is how she looked in her well-lit wedding dress

Pakistani weddings are anything but simple. However, this bride takes the prize for the lit-est wedding!

This young bride shocked everyone with her unique LED lehenga that ‘lit up’ the event and social media, literally.

The dulhan in question, Rehab, shared a video from her Mehendi ceremony on the picture-sharing app and flaunted her out-of-the-box radiant outfit.

Although Rehab became the center of attention — for obvious reasons — there was someone else behind this bright idea.

According to local media reports, the bride revealed that her lehenga was designed by none other than her “ sooper dooper” husband who wanted “his bride to shine bright with lights” on their “big day.”

“I was told that people will make fun of you, but I wore it proudly, as I know no man did such kind of effort for their bride,” Rehab shared excitedly.

This isn't the first time a couple has stunned the audience with their unusual tactics on their wedding. A Pakistani YouTuber recently gifted his wife a baby donkey as a wedding gift.