Pakistani man designs lehenga using LED lights for wife! Here is how she looked in her well-lit wedding dress

Pakistani weddings are anything but simple. However, this bride takes the prize for the lit-est wedding!
This young bride shocked everyone with her unique LED lehenga that ‘lit up’ the event and social media, literally.
The dulhan in question, Rehab, shared a video from her Mehendi ceremony on the picture-sharing app and flaunted her out-of-the-box radiant outfit.
Although Rehab became the center of attention — for obvious reasons — there was someone else behind this bright idea.
According to local media reports, the bride revealed that her lehenga was designed by none other than her “ sooper dooper” husband who wanted “his bride to shine bright with lights” on their “big day.”
“My dress was designed by my sooper dooper husband who always wanted his bride to shine bright with lights on his big day,” Rehab said.
“I was told that people will make fun of you, but I wore it proudly, as I know no man did such kind of effort for their bride,” Rehab shared excitedly.
This isn't the first time a couple has stunned the audience with their unusual tactics on their wedding. A Pakistani YouTuber recently gifted his wife a baby donkey as a wedding gift.
