Zara Noor Abbas celebrates sixth wedding anniversary, shares Instagram post dedicated to husband

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui on celebrating six happy years of marriage. The couple is considered one of the most loveable duos in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity.

An actress par excellence, Abbas is credited as one of the most successful stars in the acting industry, and is often seen doing PDA on social media platforms.

On the occasion of the couple's sixth wedding anniversary, the Phaans actress made it special with a sweet, wholesome post to wish her darling husband.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas shared a bunch of snapshots from the couple's memorable day and wrote, “Happy 6 years Sid.” She then thanked her husband “for the flowers and my breakfast” in their “bed” as token of affection.

Zara and Asad tied the knot in 2017. The couple is now overjoyed to finally embrace the anticipation of their first baby. Notably, this isn’t the first time Zara has encountered the prospect of pregnancy.

In 2021, she and her husband were expecting a baby boy. However, tragedy struck when Zara endured a miscarriage at six months into the pregnancy.