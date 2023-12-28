Punjab to prolong winter vacations for schools amid smog situation

In the midst of dangerously high levels of pollution and bitter cold, students in Lahore and other Punjab districts will get an extended winter vacations.

The Lahore High Court recently ordered an additional week of winter vacation for all schools, citing the worst air quality in the area as the reason.

In a written decision, LHC mandated that the education department to issue a notification in this regard.

It stated that all educational institutions, including colleges and schools, will extend winter vacations.

Earlier, Punjab government declared that the state would observe winter vacations from December 18, 2023, to January 1, 2024 but with extended holidays, schools in Punjab are scheduled to reopen on January 8, 2024.

Experts warn of a hazard to public health due to the poor quality of the air, and respiratory problems are plaguing the elderly and school-age children.

Individuals with allergies and students are encouraged to take extra safety measures.