Sindh announces holiday for schools, colleges on Youm-e-Ali

06:19 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
Sindh announces holiday for schools, colleges on Youm-e-Ali
KARACHI – All schools and colleges will remain closed across Sindh on April 12 in connection with the Youm-e-Ali, announced the provincial government on Friday.

The Sindh education department has issued a notification in this regard, saying the decision will be implemented by all public and private educational institutions.

Meanwhile, special security arrangements will be made to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion, which is commonly known as Youm-e-Ali. Mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues in different parts of the country.

